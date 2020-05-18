Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.
Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:
- USPS is looking for mail carriers and distribution associates across the state
- Harris Teeter continues to list hundreds of new job openings
- The State of North Carolina, one of the largest Triangle-area employers, is hiring across its essential divisions
- McDonald's has many openings
- AutoZone is hiring several positions including sales associates and shift supervisors
- Chipotle is hiring management and team member positions.
- Lowe's has more than 1,000 job openings in North Carolina
- Home Depot is hiring part-time and full-time seasonal positions
- Target has a variety of open positions in the area
- Advance Auto Parts has hundreds of openings, including for local delivery drivers
