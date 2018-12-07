TROUBLESHOOTER

How to protect your personal information from data breaches

Company data breaches are on the rise for retailers and other online businesses.

Tonya Simpson
Companies like Marriott International, Facebook, and Google have all been victims of attacks that compromised millions of accounts. Consumers can't do much about the security of company sites, but there are some simple steps you can take to help keep your personal information protected online.

Use different passwords

One of the easiest things you can do is to use a different password for every login.

Hackers often steal information by getting a batch of user name and password combinations from one source and trying those same combinations on other sites. Creating a strong and unique password for every account can easily be done by using a password manager.

PC Mag has a ranking of free password managers you can see here. You should also turn off the "save password" feature in your browser.

Two-factor authentication

Always use two-factor authentication if it is available. Having at least two layers of security can make logging in a longer process, but it keeps your information more secure. If someone steals your password, they would still need the second code or password to access the account.

Clear browser history & cookies

Make sure to clear your browser history and cookies regularly. Information save in web history, searches and cookies could contain home addresses, information about your family and other personal information.
