Kids EveryWEAR Consignment Sale resumes after 2 month COVID-19 shutdown

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For two months, organizers worried the Kids EveryWEAR Consignment Sale would not happen.The sale started back in March. For one whole day the 92,000 square feet warehouse was filled with 150,000 items all priced to sell.Then COVID-19 struck and the whole event was closed.For two months, the entire facility sat untouched."Really it tied up my stomach in knots," organizer Gail Walker said.On Friday, the doors reopened and prices are 50 percent off. Organizers said based on CDC guidelines, the virus does not live on surfaces passed a few days. And since they sat in the store for two months, the items are safe.Shoppers couldn't be more excited."I looked online and found this crib and I got it for $25! Now where are you going to buy a crib for $25?" Said Patty Sawyer, whopper. "This is where I buy 90 percent of my grandchildren's clothes, so it was a whole lot better coming here. (Rather spend) a little bit of money for a lot of things than a lot of money for a few things," Sawyer said.The sale looks a little different this year. There are masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing. But the goal is always the same."We get thanks all day long. People stop and say thank you for doing this. It's a blessing to our family. And that's what we want. We really want to bless our community," Walker said.The sale continues Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Sunday prices will be slashed 75 percent.