IBM

IBM closes $34 billion acquisition of Raleigh-based Red Hat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- IBM announced Tuesday that it has closed a deal for the acquisition of Red Hat - totaling approximately $34 billion.

In October, IBM announced it would pay cash to buy all Red Hat shares for $190 each.

RELATED: IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion

Red Hat will continue to be led by Jim Whitehurst and its current management team.

IBM will maintain Red Hat's headquarters in Raleigh.

Red Hat will operate within IBM as part of its Cloud and Cognitive Software segment.

The featured video is from a previous update.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighibmbusinesstechnology
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IBM
IBM to lay off over 300 in Durham after closure of subsidiary
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
Circuit City announces February relaunch
Unclear what job impact new IBM facility might have
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Johnston County pastor accused of statutory rape of 13-year-old
New law allows NC drug dealers to be charged with murder
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Raleigh business owner encouraging women to 'shop with meaning'
2-time presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at age of 89
Rabbit found with rope around its neck in New Hampshire river
Truck crashes into collapsed Wake County road, catches fire
Show More
Nissan Rogue drivers say sensors cause sudden stops
Car bursts into flames during gender reveal
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Trash pick up happening earlier this summer for people in Raleigh
2 dead, 2 injured after domestic dispute call in Warren County
More TOP STORIES News