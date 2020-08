Inside the place where Amazon packs your boxes in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is showing off the inner workings of the place where many of your deliveries originate -- a massive, new fulfillment center in southern Wake County.The 640,000 square foot Garner facility is visible from I-40 and located on Jones Sausage Road.Amazon constructed it on the property where ConAgra produced Slim Jim beef jerky for four decades."Nearly a decade ago, the Garner Economic Development Corporation was formed and set out to redevelop the former ConAgra property, now Amazon site," Jeff Swain, Garner Economic Development Corporations chairman said in a statement. "With Amazon now operating, all those years of work and dedication have come to fruition."This is sixth fulfillment operation in North Carolina and it will employ more than 3,000 full-time workers.They are using robotics technology to pick, pack and ship purchases to people across North Carolina."Amazon strives to not only be a good employer, but also a good community partner," said Chris Torgler, general manager of Amazon's Garner fulfillment center in a statement. "We understand that you do not become a part of a community simply by erecting a building within its boundaries; you become a part of the fabric of a community by embracing the people, the needs, and the spirit of that community."Workers showed off the first item into the new building's inventory, a 750-piece Disney jigsaw puzzle, and the first customer order shipped, an all-purpose squeegee.Amazon is still hiring people to staff the center.It pays a $15 minimum wage and offers a number of corporate benefits.For details about working at Amazon click here Amazon says it has invested more than $2.1 billion into North Carolina fulfillment centers during the past decade."At a time when many have lost jobs and are struggling through extreme financial hardship, the new employment opportunities provided by Amazon will have a significant impact on our town and surrounding area, both in the current difficult times and for many years to come," Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said in a statement.