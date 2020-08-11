Inside the place where Amazon packs your boxes in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Amazon is showing off the inner workings of the place where many of your deliveries originate -- a massive, new fulfillment center in southern Wake County.
The 640,000 square foot Garner facility is visible from I-40 and located on Jones Sausage Road.
Amazon constructed it on the property where ConAgra produced Slim Jim beef jerky for four decades.
"Nearly a decade ago, the Garner Economic Development Corporation was formed and set out to redevelop the former ConAgra property, now Amazon site," Jeff Swain, Garner Economic Development Corporations chairman said in a statement. "With Amazon now operating, all those years of work and dedication have come to fruition."
This is sixth fulfillment operation in North Carolina and it will employ more than 3,000 full-time workers.
They are using robotics technology to pick, pack and ship purchases to people across North Carolina.
"Amazon strives to not only be a good employer, but also a good community partner," said Chris Torgler, general manager of Amazon's Garner fulfillment center in a statement. "We understand that you do not become a part of a community simply by erecting a building within its boundaries; you become a part of the fabric of a community by embracing the people, the needs, and the spirit of that community."
Workers showed off the first item into the new building's inventory, a 750-piece Disney jigsaw puzzle, and the first customer order shipped, an all-purpose squeegee.
Amazon is still hiring people to staff the center.
It pays a $15 minimum wage and offers a number of corporate benefits.
Amazon says it has invested more than $2.1 billion into North Carolina fulfillment centers during the past decade.
"At a time when many have lost jobs and are struggling through extreme financial hardship, the new employment opportunities provided by Amazon will have a significant impact on our town and surrounding area, both in the current difficult times and for many years to come," Garner Mayor Ken Marshburn said in a statement.
