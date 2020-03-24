Coronavirus

Instacart hiring 300,000 workers to meet new demand amid coronavirus pandemic

An on-demand grocery startup called Instacart is hiring 300,000 workers to meet soaring demand in light of the novel coronavirus.

Instacart is a San Francisco-based business that offers same-day grocery delivery to your home.

The company will hire its new delivery drivers over the next three months.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 in North Carolina

Last week, Amazon said it was hiring 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the U.S. to deal with the spike in business. Walmart is hiring more than 150,000 hourly workers in the coming months.

Instacart said it expects this hiring spree will more than double the company's current workforce of full-service shoppers.

RELATED: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnccoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storedelivery service
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
LATEST: Durham County with 71 COVID-19 cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County with 71 COVID-19 cases
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Retired health workers come back to work amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
Durham K-9 finds $3.5M worth of cocaine in storage unit
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
More TOP STORIES News