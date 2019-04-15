Business

Tax Day 2019 Freebies: IRS got you stressed? Relax with these deals

EMBED <>More Videos

Don't let taxes stress you out! Check out these deals and freebies.

After you've finished your taxes, celebrate with some freebies.

Several businesses are offering deals on April 15 to help take the stress out of Tax Day.



Boston Market

Get the $10.40 Tax Day meal special.

Cicis

Get an adult buffet for $4.15 with a purchase of a large drink. Dine-in only.

Office Depot/Office Max

Shred up to five pounds of documents for free with a coupon. This offer lasts through April 27.



Planet Fitness

From tax to relax, Planet Fitness is offering free hydromassages from April 11-20.

You just need to bring a coupon, available on their website. You don't have to be a member to enjoy it.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Sign up for Potbelly Perks online or by downloading the restaurant's app to get a free sandwich.

If you're already enrolled, you'll get a BOGO sandwich that will load in the app for you to redeem on Tax Day.



Schlotzsky's

The shop is offering a free small The Original sandwich if you buy chips and a medium drink on Tax Day only.

Check their Facebook page for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstaxesfree stuffdeals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm lifts Halifax County home off foundation
First Alert: Overnight storms down trees, knock out power to thousands
Woman found stabbed to death in Sanford apartment
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Melania Trump and Karen Pence to honor armed forces at Fort Bragg
Man arrested for role in brutal attack of transgender woman
Death penalty sought in Winston-Salem child abuse death
Show More
Death of rare turtle leaves 3 remaining in the world
DWI suspect found naked in family's home
Storms sweep across the South, killing 8 and injuring dozens
No death penalty pursuit against suspect in Muslim student shooting
Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005
More TOP STORIES News