JCPenney hiring more than 650 across NC for holiday shopping season

JCPenney is holding a national hiring day event Tuesday to prepare for the holiday shopping season.

The company hopes to hire more than 650 seasonal employees across North Carolina, including 115 in Raleigh. JCPenney is hiring for customer service positions as well as cashiers and Sephora beauty consultants.

The event is from 2 to 8 p.m. today at JCPenney stores. Managers will have in-person interviews and make job offers on the spot.

The company says they plan to hire approximately 37,000 seasonal associates across the country.
