BUSINESS

Jeff Bezos now richest person in history

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are five facts about Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. (Ted S. Warren/AP Photo)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in history with a net worth of $105 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Bezos surpassed Microsoft founder Bill Gates to gain the title of richest person in history. He also passed Gates to become the richest person in the world in 2017: once briefly in July and again in October.

A jump in Amazon stock on Monday helped Bezos gain the richest person in history title. Bezos is also the owner of the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel company.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmoneyamazontechnologybill gatesmicrosoftfinance
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News