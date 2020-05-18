Here are some companies that are hiring right now in North Carolina

Yet during this crisis, some companies are hiring to fill the demands of the new normal.
Here are some companies who are hiring in North Carolina right now:
- Chili's restaurants are hiring dine-in and to-go support staff at locations across our area, including in Fayetteville, Raleigh, and Durham
- Costco wholesale stores in Durham, Raleigh, and Wilmington are looking for stockers, cashiers, and more
- Olive Garden restaurants in Raleigh and Fayetteville are looking for kitchen staff and to-go specialists
- Sam's Club wholesale stores are hiring supervisors, cashiers, and more in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville
- Firehouse Subs restaurants are hiring crew member and shift leader positions at locations in Durham, Raleigh, and Cary
- Public school systems around the state are hiring and not just teachers. Many schools are searching for administrative staff, bus drivers, cafeteria and meal site workers, custodial staff and more. Here's information for Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties. More jobs here.
- Dominos stores across our state have openings in management roles, delivery driver positions, and more.
- Circle K has many open positions in central North Carolina
- Jacobs, a telecommunications company, is hiring more than 100 jobs in the Fort Bragg area
- Biscuitville is hiring in eastern North Carolina
- USPS is looking for mail carriers and distribution associates across the state
- Harris Teeter continues to list hundreds of new job openings
- The State of North Carolina, one of the largest Triangle-area employers, is hiring across its essential divisions
- McDonald's has many openings
- AutoZone is hiring several positions including sales associates and shift supervisors
- Chipotle is hiring management and team member positions.
- Lowe's has more than 1,000 job openings in North Carolina
- Home Depot is hiring part-time and full-time seasonal positions
- Target has a variety of open positions in the area
- Advance Auto Parts has hundreds of openings, including for local delivery drivers
