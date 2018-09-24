Jobs report: Raleigh tops nationwide hiring for bridge engineers, mortgage consultants

As the latest U.S. jobs report hits newsstands, how did cities in the area do in terms of new jobs added last month? Which industries and occupations are attracting workers to the area most?
Raleigh has risen to first place among U.S. cities in hiring for bridge engineers, according to new positions posted last month on jobs site Glassdoor. The city also ranked first in new job openings for water resources engineers and mortgage consultants.
Comparing across the country, Raleigh came in ahead of New York City, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions for bridge engineers last month. That is especially notable, since New York City has a much larger population, at 8,461,961, compared to Raleigh's 441,326, according to 2016 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Communities Survey.
Other occupations are also in high demand in Triangle cities: Durham ranked first among U.S. cities in new openings for outside sales specialists.
If we focus on the number of jobs relative to the local population, Raleigh still remains in first place, now in terms of per-capita hiring for bridge engineers. The city ranked first in new jobs for security researchers, and fifth for estimators, again relative to the local population.
Raleigh came in ahead of Croydon, Pennsylvania, the U.S. city with the second-most new positions for bridge engineers last month, per capi. That means Raleigh added more total jobs in the industry, since Croydon has a smaller population, and has had higher population growth in recent years.
In terms of overall hiring by industry, Raleigh does best in architecture and civil engineering, placing seventh among U.S. cities for total jobs added last month by local architecture and civil engineering firms. The city ranked 16th for new jobs added in the electronics industry, and 22nd for media jobs.
The top U.S. city for new positions in architecture and civil engineering last month was Houston, while New York City topped the charts nationwide for new positions in consumer electronics.
Looking for new Raleigh-area opportunities in a field with strong local demand? Companies like S&ME, Inc. are bringing on bridge engineers, and other local employers like CRB Consulting Engineers are currently hiring water resources engineers.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jobs report: Raleigh tops nationwide hiring for bridge engineers, mortgage consultants
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News