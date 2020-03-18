Coronavirus

Coronavirus: JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW YORK -- JPMorgan Chase is temporarily closing 1,000 branches, about 20% of its locations, the company confirmed to ABC News.

This is the first example of a big US bank shutting some of its doors due to the outbreak. The closures do not include drive-up facilities.

According to a memo sent to staff, executives say they are closing about a fifth of its Chase branches to protect its staff and customers. The approximate 4,000 remaining branches will give some staff the option to work from home and reduce weekday hours -- which was put into effect Tuesday.

Staff will be paid for their regularly-scheduled hours, consumer banking head Thasunda Brown Duckett wrote in a memo sent to employees earlier in the day. Chase is also giving consumer bank staff and its operations teams two additional paid days of leave this year to reflect the challenging circumstances.

"I really want to emphasize is that Chase is open for business in every one of markets, with bankers in our branches ready to help customers across our entire footprint," a spokesman said. "Our temporarily smaller footprint will allow us to provide appropriate coverage in every market we serve so we can continue to serve our clients with the services they need."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesschase bankcoronavirusjpmorgan
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Parents struggle to teach kids as school officials ponder future
Harris Teeter's parent company Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers
Raleigh Rescue Mission at full capacity amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump dubs COVID-19 'Chinese virus' despite hate crime risks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, raises county total to 22
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
COVID-19: Unemployed workers experiencing trouble filing for benefits
Parents struggle to teach kids as school officials ponder future
Woman with ties to Wake County on cruise ship denied entry in Spain
How one Raleigh community is coming together amid COVID-19
Are packages safe to handle amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Show More
Raleigh Rescue Mission at full capacity amid COVID-19 crisis
Social distancing sprouts business boom at NC garden centers
Raleigh launches 'pick-up zones' to help restaurants with carry-out
Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
Relief fund created to help Triangle restaurant workers
More TOP STORIES News