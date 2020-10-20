google

Justice Department to file antitrust lawsuit against Google, AP sources say

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file a lawsuit against Google in an antitrust case alleging abuse of search dominance, according to AP sources.

The Justice Department claims Google has an illegal monopoly on online search and search advertising. Senior officials with the DOJ are expected to file the long-anticipated lawsuit today.

This is the federal government's most aggressive legal challenge to a company's dominance in the tech sector and the outcome could impact other big-name tech companies - like Amazon, Facebook and Apple.

The AP has contributed to this report.
