Business

Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US

FILE Chantel Williams exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. (Craig Mitchelldyer)

Juul CEO Kevin Burns has announced he will step down. K.C. Crosthwaite joins the company as CEO effective immediately.

Crosthwaite was formerly the Chief Growth Officer at Altria Group Inc., he oversaw the company's expansion into alternatives to combustible cigarettes. He also served as an observer on JUUL Labs' board of directors.

Effective immediately, JUUL Labs announced the company is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. The company said it will also "refrain from lobbying the Administration on its draft guidance and committing to fully support and comply with the final policy when effective."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesse cigarettesvapingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Show More
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
Durham man charged after 100+ mph chase ends in crash
11-year-old boy drives 200 miles to meet stranger from Snapchat
More TOP STORIES News