u.s. & world

Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden blocked permit

By Matthew Brown, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Joe Biden sworn in as US president

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.

Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies "to ensure a safe termination of and exit from" the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.

Construction on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.

It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Biden canceled it in January over longstanding concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.

Canada Prime Minster Justin Trudeau objected to the move, but officials in Alberta, where the line originated, expressed disappointment in recent weeks that he didn't lobby harder to reinstate the pipeline's permit.

Attorneys general from 21 states had sued to overturn Biden's cancellation of the contentious pipeline, which would have created thousands of construction jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessenergyoiljoe bidenu.s. & worldcanadapipelineclimate change
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Biden opens overseas trip declaring 'United States is back'
No injuries after shots fired near Texas air force base
Washington state allows pot stores to offer free joints to promote vaccines
Beech-Nut recalls rice baby cereal due to high arsenic levels
TOP STORIES
Meet the three candidates for Raleigh's next police chief
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
Chapel Hill restaurant closes after nearly 40 years downtown
Man shot at Exxon gas station in Raleigh, police say
Fast-paced housing market leaving Triangle families in a housing gap
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Coats man 'forgot about' winning Powerball ticket worth $1M
Show More
How much do America's richest pay in income taxes?
Fauci warns Delta COVID-19 variant still a threat to US
LATEST: In-person graduations return for WCPSS students
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Parents shocked after board decides to oust popular Durham principal
More TOP STORIES News