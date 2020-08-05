Business

Kraft releasing 'breakfast' macaroni & cheese in 2021

If you love macaroni and cheese but hate waiting until lunchtime to dig into the classic treat, Kraft has a remedy for that.

After hearing that parents would serve their brand of mac & cheese to their children for breakfast, Kraft got in on the act.

Kraft is giving away limited-edition Kraft Mac & Cheese Breakfast boxes through Friday. The boxes have special packaging that has "breakfast" written over where it would usually have "dinner." To win a box, you can use the hashtags #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes on Twitter to be entered to win.

The boxes will be available sometime in 2021.
