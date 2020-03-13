Coronavirus pandemic live updates: Cumberland County Schools grant emergency power to superintendent

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in North Carolina:
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Board of Education grants superintendent emergency powers to respond to COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. may now take any lawful action he "deems necessary to promote the safety and well-being of Cumberland County School students," without asking the board first.
This comes on the heels of Durham Public Schools, Orange County Schools, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announcing that classes would be canceled starting Monday, March 16. Many schools are also developing plans to switch to online classes.
Cumberland County Schools has canceled all out-of-state and out-of-district field trips, but classes remain on as of Friday morning.
5:45 a.m.
American Airlines is suspending flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to London. The announcement comes after President Trump put travel restrictions into place between the U.S. and Europe.
The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for at least the next seven days to make sure customers and employees can return home. Suspended flights are expected to resume on May 7.
American will reduce its international capacity 34 percent during the summer and 50 percent in April. Flights from Charlotte to Frankfurt and Munich are also suspended.
On Tuesday, Delta said it would cut its domestic flight capacity 10 to 15 percent to correspond with the demand.
COVID-19 LATEST
North Carolina currently has 15 presumptive positive cases, including one that has been confirmed by the CDC. Eight of the North Carolinians infected with COVID-19 are from Wake County; other patients have tested positive in Chatham County, Durham, Forsyth County, Mecklenburg County, Johnston County, and Camp Lejeune.
Testing challenges across the state (and indeed across the country) means that more people could be infected but not have yet had their case tested.
THURSDAY DEVELOPMENTS
10:50 p.m.
Duke officials made the "difficult decision" to suspend "residential activities" on the campus and is now urging as many students as possible to not be on campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Students are asked to vacate their residency as soon as possible.
9:30 p.m.
In response to the COVID-19 concerns, the City of Raleigh will not disconnect water for non-payments.
"During this time, we want to ensure all Raleigh Water customers have access to clean drinking water and wastewater service," officials said in a news release.
The City of Raleigh says it will continue to monitor guidance from public health agencies and provide updates on the policy moving forward
9:00 p.m.
The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh said that it is "waiving the obligation for the faithful to attend Sunday Mass" but is not issuing a diocesan-wide cancellation of Masses.
8:00 p.m.
Durham Public Schools has made the "difficult decision" to close for students effective Monday, March 16.
7:00 p.m.
A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.