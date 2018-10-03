BUSINESS

Lavish Beauty Lounge now open in Chapel Hill

Photo: Mary D./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new beauty salon has opened its doors in Chapel Hill. Called Lavish Beauty Lounge, the new addition is located at 6209A Falconbridge Road and is owned by Mary Duran.

Services include haircuts, hair coloring, nail art, makeup application and more. Visit the salon's website for more information and to book an appointment online.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, the new arrival has been warmly received by patrons so far.

Yelper Kalynn R., who reviewed the new salon on Sept. 15, wrote, "Erica has been cutting and coloring my hair for a few years and does an excellent job. This new salon is very nice and super easy to get to. I highly recommend checking this spot out."

And Erin C. noted, "This location is amazing! Conveniently off 54, near O2 Fitness and I-40. Walking into this salon is an immediate sigh of relief. It's calming, quiet and the decor is very minimalist. If I opened a salon, this is what I would want it to be!"

Head on over to check it out: Lavish Beauty Lounge is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
