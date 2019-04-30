facebook

LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers keynote at F8 conference

EMBED <>More Videos

By Anser Hassan
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Today is the first day of Facebook's two-day annual F8 developer conference. Mark Zuckerberg is addressing the crowd this morning as the keynote speaker at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

VOTE NOW: Do you use Facebook despite privacy concerns?

Zuckerberg, who doesn't just run Facebook, but also Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, has expressed says his intentions to change the essential nature of social media. For users, privacy is a big part of that.

RELATED: Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts

Many experts say Zuckerberg has to focus on privacy in his keynote address, especially as the social media giant comes off years of privacy and security scandals and as Facebook faces billions in fines from the FCC and European regulators.

Zuckerberg has offered few specifics about what he will say, but he has been talking about a new vision, which includes more encrypted messaging as part of the shift towards greater privacy. But even if users can have more private communication, that doesn't mean less data collection of those very users.

RELATED: Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends

Facebook's multi-billion dollar advertising strategy depends on people giving up personal information for targeted ads. There are big hurdles with encrypted messaging, such as policing propaganda or hate speech.

Facebook says it's seeing a decline in growth, but by its own account they still have over 2 billion people who log on to it every month.

Zuckerberg's keynote begins at morning at 10 a.m.

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josemenlo parkfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldpoliticsmark zuckerbergfacebook live
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Company offers to fake vacation photos for your social media
Paratransit driver caught watching videos while driving
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Amazon employees listening to Alexa questions, report says
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist dead in crash on US-1 in Cary
Cary youth minister arrested on child porn charges
Sanford Army veteran wins $1M Powerball during grocery store trip
'Human error:' Alex Black's family calls for stricter laws at zoos
Raleigh exceeds $1B in development since 2015
Second best public school in NC is located in Raleigh, U.S. News says
'Preferably Caucasian' job posting goes viral
Show More
Wildfire burns forest that inspired Winnie-the-Pooh
Test program would let food stamp recipients buy food online
Pinehurst mom fights to help 4-year-old son overcome deafness
Trump sues banks to stop House from getting his business records
Man, 91, with dementia found dead after wandering away from Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News