Local businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees

As the longest government shutdown in history continues, Triangle businesses are stepping in to help out federal workers.
From meals to coffee to haircuts, the list is growing of businesses offering support.
"We sympathize absolutely," explained Traci Frederick, Assistant Manager of Bishops Cuts/Color, located in the Dillion in Raleigh. "We're just trying to give back, we definitely are an up and growing business so we want to help out any way we can, just to let the community know we're here for them."
All of the Bishops salons across the country are offering free haircuts to furloughed employees.
"We're trying to help," Frederick said. "A haircut is a small price to pay just for not going weeks without pay at all."
Along with free haircuts at Bishops, other Triangle businesses are offering deals to federal employees showing a valid ID:
Smashed Waffles: Free smashedwich
Trophy Brewing Co.: Free pizza
State of Beer: Free meal
Trophy Tap & Table: Free meal
42 & Lawrence: Free small drip or cold brew coffee
Bishops: Free haircut
CORE Fitness Studio: Free month of unlimited classes
D-SPOT: Free haircuts
Fullsteam Durham: Free beer
You can also buy a craft beer for a furloughed employee through Pay It Furloughed.
