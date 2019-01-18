Local businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees

BUSINESS

Area area businesses offer freebies for furloughed employees during shutdown

As the longest government shutdown in history continues, local Triangle businesses are stepping in to help out federal workers.

From meals to coffee to haircuts, the list is growing of businesses offering support.

"We sympathize absolutely," explained Traci Frederick, Assistant Manager of Bishops Cuts/Color, located in the Dillion in Raleigh. "We're just trying to give back, we definitely are an up and growing business so we want to help out any way we can, just to let the community know we're here for them."

All of the Bishops salons across the country are offering free haircuts to furloughed employees.

"We're trying to help," Frederick said. "A haircut is a small price to pay just for not going weeks without pay at all."

Along with free haircuts at Bishops, other Triangle businesses are offering deals to federal employees showing a valid ID:

Smashed Waffles: Free smashedwich

Trophy Brewing Co.: Free pizza

State of Beer: Free meal

Trophy Tap & Table: Free meal

42 & Lawrence: Free small drip or cold brew coffee

Bishops: Free haircut
CORE Fitness Studio: Free month of unlimited classes

D-SPOT: Free haircuts

Fullsteam Durham: Free beer

You can also buy a craft beer for a furloughed employee through Pay It Furloughed.
