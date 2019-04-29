Local garden shop encourages gardeners to grow, donate fresh produce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spring is a busy time for gardeners planting and fertilizing for a summer harvest.
But Logan's Garden Shop in Raleigh is encouraging anyone with a green thumb to plant a little extra to help fight hunger in the Triangle.
The program is called Plant a Row for the Hungry.
Logan's Garden Shop has participated since 2008 by helping collect donated produce for their partner, the Interfaith Food Shuttle, to give to areas in need in central North Carolina.
"Life is really about giving," explained Leslie Logan-Brown, who helps run the family business. "Logan's wants to be a place where we help you give back. In this spot, we have collected over 350,000 pounds of fresh food. It's amazing, and our goal this year is 50,000 pounds."
The garden shop will give a free starter kit to those who stop by their shop to help get them started in the program.
"We give you the pack of seeds, a pack of fertilizer so you can start growing," Logan added.
Logan said you don't have to plant an entire garden or row in a garden to make a difference. "In one pot, you can grow a huge grape tomato bush and get lots of produce from it," she said. "We have little kids bringing in sandwich baggies with their tomatoes and that is their part, it's beautiful."
One of the biggest donors to the Plant a Row program at Logan's comes from the garden tended to by inmates at the Johnston County Correctional Facility.
"They are amazing," Logan said. "They bring us huge donations, cabbage, and other produce, anything you can think of, they're working hard every day to give back. They're able to do so much in a small space but are really faithfully committed to giving back. Seeds are being planted in the hearts as well as the garden."
Logan's Garden Shop collects produce donations during normal business hours. For other collection sites across North Carolina and the country, click here.
