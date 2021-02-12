Love is in the air: Local small businesses offer deals ahead of Valentine's Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Small businesses are appreciating the extra love they're already experiencing for Valentine's Day. The holiday is an opportunity to lure in sales after a rough few months.
Vigari Jewelers in west Raleigh has been around for more than two decades and is usually closed on Sundays.
The owner, Michael Vigari, is extending hours and staying open on Valentine's Day until 3 p.m. so customers can scan the sparkly stones and scoop up a special piece.
"Most guys like to wait until the last minute," said Vigari.
Florists are gearing up for the craze and likening the holiday to Christmas; North Raleigh Florist started sourcing the products back in September and October. Additional staff is coming in to help handle deliveries and pick-up orders.
"We expect a lot of people for tomorrow to come into the store," said North Raleigh Florist manager Pam Classey. "We have a very high number of deliveries to make. We're prepared."
Several restaurants are also booked with reservations.
"Definitely for the weekend and the holiday, we're going to see a lot more people than we normally do," said Abby Dearlove, the general manager of Tupelo Honey in Raleigh.
The Village District restaurant is known for its southern fare and massive patio, which has been unused for most of the week. The rainy weather keping folks away.
Dearlove wishes dry weather was on tap this weekend and they could utilize the space.
"If we have the opportunity to seat out there, we will. I've got the staffing on board and we're ready for whatever gets thrown at us this weekend," she said.
Some spots recognize not everyone feels comfortable dining indoors and they're serving up deals on to-go orders. Tupelo Honey is offering a free small plate or dessert with take-out meals.
