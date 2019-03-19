Business

Lucky Charms giving away 15,000 boxes of marshmallow only cereal

Lucky Charms says they are giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow only cereal.

PHILADELPHIA -- Lucky Charms says they are giving away 15,000 limited-edition boxes of marshmallow only cereal.

The company says they launched the promotion in 2015 by granting 10 winners their own box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only. Then in 2017, they expanded the promotion to 10,000 boxes.

Now, the company says 15,000 boxes filled with rainbow and unicorn marshmallows will be given away.

"It's no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows," says Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills. "Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!"

Here's how it works:

1. For a chance to win 1 of 15,000 enchanted boxes, look for specially-marked Lucky Charms promotion boxes at retail stores nationwide appearing now through summer 2019.

2. Enter the code found on the inside panel - at MarshmallowOnly.com - to reveal if you've won!
3. Winners will receive a special box of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only shipped to their door.

