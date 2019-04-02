Business

Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables

EMBED <>More Videos

It's no joke, Lunchables announced a new breakfast line called Brunchables on Tuesday.

It's no joke, Lunchables announced a new breakfast line called Brunchables on Tuesday.

It comes in three varieties of Bacon & Cheese, Breakfast Ham & Cheese and Breakfast Sausage & Cheese. Each package costs $1.99.

The brand, owned b Kraft Heinz, used April Fools' Day to tease its fans about he new product and tweeted out a photo of the Breakfast Sausage & Cheese.



Beginning Tuesday through April 4, fans can sign up for a chance to be one of the first to try new Lunchables Brunchables.

One hundred people will be randomly selected to get the excslusive first taste before Lunchables Brunchables hit select stores later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesslunchfoodbreakfast
TOP STORIES
NCGOP chairman, major GOP donor from Durham indicted on bribery charges
Franklinton High School employee accused of soliciting child porn
Cherie Berry says she won't run for 6th term in 2020
LIVE: Texts, voicemail evidence kicks off 7th day of Jonathan Sander trial
Charlotte cancer patient wins $250,000 lottery prize
Boy says he traded Xbox and offered yard work to get mom car
MomsRising raises awareness on Equal Pay Day
Show More
LAPD explains stampede at Nipsey Hussle vigil
City of Raleigh apologizes after military training exercise causes fear
New York teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Gas station clerk fired after racist rant against bilingual customer
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
More TOP STORIES News