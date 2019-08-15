Meet the man putting heart and soul into the creation of custom knives used by chefs in Raleigh's hottest kitchens

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The most important tool for any chef is their knife.
And Horn and Heel is making those knives right here in North Carolina.
"The majority of the focus of Horn and Heel is culinary. I love food, that's why I do this," says owner and maker Duncan Stephenson. "I hang out with chefs de cuisine, executive chefs, restauranteurs, bar backs, bartenders, that's my people, that's my crowd, that's who I enjoy being around. I really want my knives to help make their jobs easier."
