Made in NC

Meet the man putting heart and soul into the creation of custom knives used by chefs in Raleigh's hottest kitchens

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The most important tool for any chef is their knife.

And Horn and Heel is making those knives right here in North Carolina.

"The majority of the focus of Horn and Heel is culinary. I love food, that's why I do this," says owner and maker Duncan Stephenson. "I hang out with chefs de cuisine, executive chefs, restauranteurs, bar backs, bartenders, that's my people, that's my crowd, that's who I enjoy being around. I really want my knives to help make their jobs easier."

Full story in the video player above
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncmade in ncfoodieentrepreneurshipbusiness
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search intensifies for missing Orange County woman with dementia
Tickets go on sale for Durham 150 closing ceremony
Cary leaders to discuss rezoning Cary Towne Center
Anonymous donor pays off $10K in school lunch debt
NC team wins 2019 Little League Softball World Series
Husband of El Paso mass shooting victim welcomes all to funeral
Man arrested following Raleigh gas station robbery
Show More
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
6 Philly officers shot; gunman surrenders after hourslong standoff
Suspect released after being charged in attack of SF woman
'Bring Bennett Back!' Clayton High students rally to save principal's job
Durham Police search for suspect after chase, crash near Duke campus
More TOP STORIES News