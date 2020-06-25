unemployment

Many more likely sought unemployment aid with layoffs still high amid coronavirus pandemic

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed and have remained high even as many businesses have reopened and rehired some laid-off workers.

The weekly toll of job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus first struck hard in March, forcing business closures and tipping the economy into recession. But last week's report on applications for jobless aid showed that the pace of decline had stalled at a high level, evidence that many companies are still shedding workers.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.



Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.


In May, employers added 2.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate fell from 14.7% to a still-high 13.3%. But the economy and the job market may struggle to sustain their recent gains amid the surge in new viral infections, which could cause a new round of business shutdowns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
1.5 million laid-off workers seek US jobless aid
Trump administration opposes extending $600 per week for unemployed
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Trump lauds 'great day' for George Floyd while talking jobs report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces mask requirement, delays Phase 3
Demonstrators block road near Durham police headquarters
LATEST: NC hitting pause on reopening as cases increase
Wake Forest World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday
As NC COVID-19 hospitalizations climb, what do those numbers mean?
Masks, temperature checks: WCPSS leaders discuss reopening plan
Wake County continuing to serve students meals
Show More
Raleigh teens who created CopperSAFE masks donate $25k to WakeMed
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Judge rules against reopening Ace Speedway
Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo
NC elected officials, advocates talk COVID-19 disparity
More TOP STORIES News