Massive Fenton development breaks ground in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Town leaders celebrated the long-awaited groundbreaking of a large mixed-use development Thursday that will feature a Wegmans grocery store, restaurant and retail space, apartments, office space, and a hotel.Fenton, a 69-acre development, is scheduled to open in Spring 2022 near I-40 and the Cary Towne Blvd exit."We're very excited to be the home of Fenton and appreciate the partnership we've had with the developers as well as the State of North Carolina to help turn an idea into reality," said Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht in a statement. "Our nation is enduring significant challenges, and it's very important to have projects like Fenton to celebrate and come together on as we navigate the troubles of today by the light that shines from a hopeful and optimistic future."Fenton will have 345,000 square feet of shops, restaurants, and entertainment space, 200,000 square feet of office space, a 175-room boutique hotel, and a 357-unit luxury apartment community.In addition to Wegmans, Fenton will feature retailers like Arhaus, Bailey's Fine Jewelry, Free People, and Sephora.Renowned Raleigh chef, Scott Crawford, will open his third restaurant, Crawford Brothers' Steakhouse.Other well-known chefs like Michael Lee, Ford Fry, and Steve Palmer are also opening restaurants at Fenton.The project is being developed by Hines, an international real estate firm, and Columbia Development.The companies describe Fenton as one of the largest retail-focused projects under construction anywhere in the country."At a time when many retailers are shrinking their footprints, world-class brands are expanding into new brick-and-mortar spaces at Fenton - a move that signals the industry's faith in this mixed-use project," said Jeff Hines, Hines Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in a statement.