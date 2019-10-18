Business

Michael Jordan reveals first of two medical clinics for low-income families in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gift from the Tar Heel basketball legend himself: Michael Jordan opened the first of two medical centers that will now benefit low-income families in Charlotte.

A $7 million donation he made in 2017 came to fruition Thursday with the opening of a new health clinic in West Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Jordan partnered with Novant Health to open the 7,400-square-foot clinic. The clinic will focus on physical, dental and behavioral health.

"I know where it all began. It begins here," Jordan said.

"As you can see, it's a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back to a community that's supported me over the years," he said.

If patients don't have insurance or can't pay for care, the clinic will connect them with programs to make sure they are covered.

Jordan believes the clinic planted the roots for a long-term partnership.

"Even if I'm not around, I think we're setting the blueprint that this is going to outlive us all," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscharlottehealthmichael jordanbasketballdonationscharlotte news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, another injured after shooting at Cary hotel
WEEKEND EVENTS: State Fair, fall festival & Oktoberfest
15-year-old Fayetteville girl found safe and unharmed
Charges not expected in crash that killed teen in Holly Springs
Outrage prompts cancellation of movie night at Fayetteville cemetery
Fayetteville Regional Airport shows off new passenger concourse
NC mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
Show More
Clerical mistake keeping Durham mom from buying home
North Hills car break-in attempts caught on camera
39-year-old man found dead in Smithfield home
Charlotte gets NC's first continuous flow intersection
NC State Fair opens Thursday: Everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News