Mobile DMV visits UNC athletic department to promote Real IDs

CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --On Tuesday, a mobile unit from the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles visited the UNC campus to sign up Tar Heel coaches and staff for N.C. Real IDs.
The N.C. Real ID is a new form of driver's license that meets stricter federal identification standards that will go into effect in October 2020.
UNC men's basketball head coach Roy Williams signed up for his Real ID this morning.
Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham and women's lacrosse coach Jenny Levy also participated.
