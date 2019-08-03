Raleigh's Moore Square reopened after undergoing $13M in renovations

Since 1792, it has been a place for residents to gather for entertainment and recreation.
Weekend plans? Moore Square is officially open in downtown Raleigh. And it’s beautiful! #ABC11 #Raleigh #downtownraleigh #mooresquare pic.twitter.com/PDoy6cQxyY— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) August 2, 2019
After $13 million in renovations, the four-acre park features new amenities like a cafe, splash pad, seating areas and more.
BEFORE AND AFTER:
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the grand reopening.
Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday.
More information about this weekend's events can be found online.