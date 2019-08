Raleigh's Moore Square reopened after undergoing $13M in renovations

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After years of planning and renovations , Moore Square in downtown Raleigh is finally open.Since 1792, it has been a place for residents to gather for entertainment and recreation.After $13 million in renovations, the four-acre park features new amenities like a cafe, splash pad, seating areas and more.A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the grand reopening.Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday.More information about this weekend's events can be found online