Raleigh's Moore Square reopened after undergoing $13M in renovations

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After years of planning and renovations, Moore Square in downtown Raleigh is finally open.

Since 1792, it has been a place for residents to gather for entertainment and recreation.



After $13 million in renovations, the four-acre park features new amenities like a cafe, splash pad, seating areas and more.

BEFORE AND AFTER:


A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to honor the grand reopening.

Several events are planned throughout the weekend, including a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday.

More information about this weekend's events can be found online.
