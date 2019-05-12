In honor of moms everywhere, restaurants and eateries across the country are helping celebrate Mother's Day with freebies, discounts and specials.
Baskin-Robbins: Moms can celebrate Fancy Cone Sampling day on May 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Get a free 1-oz. ice cream with a waffle cone chip dipped in chocolate and rainbow sprinkles.
California Pizza Kitchen: Heart-shaped pizzas for Mother's Day are available May 9 through May 12. Order any of your favorite CPK pizza varieties, and get it on a heart-shaped crispy thin crust at no additional charge. CPK is also donating 20% of food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases in a nationwide fundraiser for the March of Dimes. Guests just need to mention to their server that they're dining to support March of Dimes.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Heart Bagels are available for pre-order. Guests can pre-order any flavor of heart bagel by the half-dozen or baker's dozen or drop-in to surprise mom with the purchase of a plain or chocolate chip heart bagel on Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12.
Olive Garden: Nothing says "I love you, Mom" like unlimited breadsticks. This Mother's Day, when you purchase a $50 gift card, Olive Garden will throw in a $10 bonus card. Guests can enjoy favorites like Lasagna Classico, new Creamy Mushroom Ravioli and more.
Seasons 52: Treat mom to a three-course brunch menu that features the best of the spring season. Guests can choose a starter, entrée and Mini Indulgence dessert for just $29.95. Menu features five exclusive entrees including Prime Steak and Eggs and Upright French Toast. The menu will be available Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mother's Day 2019: Freebies and deals
MOTHER'S DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News