Drive-up movies and to-go DIY art kits: NC businesses get creative with social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As more North Carolinians stay home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, some Raleigh businesses are finding creative ways to keep their doors open while practicing social distancing.

The Balloonz Shop

The Balloonz Shop is offering contact-free delivery and a way to tell friends and loved ones that you're thinking about them. On Instagram, the company said one of its employees will deliver balloons with your message to someone's front porch.



The shop hopes the balloon deliveries will help spread happiness.

Images by Amber
As many brides and grooms cancel their weddings or put them on hold, Raleigh photographer Amber Robinson said she's turning lemons into lemonade.

Robinson is offering front-porch mini photoshoots to supplement her income and provide families with beautiful photos of them staying home together.



Robinson said the 20-minute sessions allow her to keep a safe distance from her clients.

RELATED: NC Zoo offers virtual field trips during coronavirus pandemic

Drive-Up Movies
If you'd like to get out of the house, while mantaining social distancing and staying isolated, North Raleigh coffee shop NoRa Cafe is offering drive-up movie nights every day this week.

The movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to participate should stay in their cars.



The coffee shop will also try a drive-up game night on Sunday--those who would like to participate can play a game of Quiplash, an app-based game that encourages players to come up with witty answers to simple prompts, from their cars.

And though Cary restaurant VPizza is closed to dine-in customers, the restaurant will host a nightly drive-in theatre in its parking lot every night at 7:45 p.m.



RELATED: How to support local businesses while staying safe during coronavirus pandemic

DIY Art Kits
If quarantine has you feeling crafty, AR Workshop Raleigh has put together DIY To-Go kits, available for curbside pickup.

All supplies and instructions are included in the kits.



Another art-based business, Wine and Design, is also putting together kits for you to enjoy at home.

The shop is offering curbside pick-up for its take home paint kits and storytime paint kit for children, which includes a copy of the book Peter Rabbit.
