NCDOT to layoff hundreds of workers due to budget concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NCDOT is looking at 1,100 employees ahead of deciding who gets laid off to help the agency save money.NCDOT Chief Operation Officer Bobby Lewis said the pending layoffs were precautionary. They're being done to keep the agency's expenditures below what they call the statutory floor."We're not running out of money, but when we get to the statutory floor we are not allowed enter into new contracts and execute new work until we get above the floor," Lewis said.Lewis said 1,100 positions are being reviewed. He said he expects around 50 percent of those to actually be laid off.The exact number and the exact positions have not yet been determined. Lewis said the bulk of the jobs under review are operation and maintenance type positions; they are contract and temporary workers. However, NCDOT is also slowing down filling full-time positions.Lewis said the agency has been working for months to control its expenditures, but with hurricane season arriving, the agency needs to make sure it can respond appropriately."We know we have an obligation to the people of North Carolina to keep the roadway safe, so we're trying to do all we can to make sure we can respond at some level," Lewis said.As was first reported by News & Observer , high expenses from previous storms and from lawsuits related to a 30-year-old law that was declared unconstitutional is at least partly to blame for NCDOT approaching the statutory floor.NCDOT said it considers the pending layoffs temporary. The agency hopes to rehire some or all of the workers next year.NCDOT released the following statement about the pending layoffs: