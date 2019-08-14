RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NCDOT is laying off more than 1,000 workers, according to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer.
The workers are both temporary and contractual employees across the state. They are laborers, inspectors and contractors.
The agency said it must cut its workforce to save money. NCDOT is shelling out millions of dollars to repair roads damaged in severe weather as well as to settle lawsuits related to a 30-year-old law that was declared unconstitutional.
For more specifics on the agencies expenses blamed for this layoff, click here.
NCDOT said it considers these layoffs temporary. The agency hopes to rehire some or all of the workers next year.
NCDOT to layoff thousands of workers due to budget concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More