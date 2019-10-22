Business

Study: Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study finds 60-percent of Uber riders never tip their drivers.

Researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego studied tipping on the Uber app. They found riders tip on only about 16-percent of Uber rides. Men are more likely to tip than women but female drivers get more tips than male drivers. Only one percent tip every ride.

Tipping has been a source of debate for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. For years, Uber refused to add a tipping option to its app, arguing it would make things too complicated. The company eventually added a tipping option.

The full study is published through the National Bureau of Economic Research.

