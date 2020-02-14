Business

Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts - and subscribers

By John Clark
Netflix is offering a free Valentine's gift - for people who don't subscribe to the streaming service.

The company announced online that anyone can now watch its original teen romance movie, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," for free -through March 9.

But here's the catch: the company is hoping you'll like that movie so much you'll want to subscribe to see its sequel, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," which was released Wednesday.

Netflix is facing increasing competition in the streaming industry, with newcomers such as Apple TV+ and Disney+ (Disney is the parent company of ABC11). But the streaming giant was facing sluggish growth even before those two competitors entered the field.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessvalentine's daynetflix
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh gas leak closes Old Wake Forest Road
Fake DMV websites make millions scamming customers: FTC
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
Police search for missing Milwaukee family
6 cases of cancer found in same high school class
Mom of dead child left kids at home to go to bar, police say
Show More
Snapchat rolls out new feature to help mental health
Gun violence still a major concern for some Wake County students
Bernie Sanders to campaign in Durham on Friday
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
Raleigh man billed $500 for tolls after license plate duplicated
More TOP STORIES News