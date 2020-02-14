Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts - and subscribers

Netflix is offering a free Valentine's gift - for people who don't subscribe to the streaming service.
The company announced online that anyone can now watch its original teen romance movie, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," for free -through March 9.
But here's the catch: the company is hoping you'll like that movie so much you'll want to subscribe to see its sequel, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," which was released Wednesday.
Netflix is facing increasing competition in the streaming industry, with newcomers such as Apple TV+ and Disney+ (Disney is the parent company of ABC11). But the streaming giant was facing sluggish growth even before those two competitors entered the field.
