Netflix hopes free romance movie will win hearts - and subscribers

Netflix is offering a free Valentine's gift - for people whosubscribe to the streaming service.The company announced online that anyone can now watch its original teen romance movie, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," for free -through March 9.But here's the catch: the company is hoping you'll like that movie so much you'll want to subscribe to see its sequel, "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," which was released Wednesday.Netflix is facing increasing competition in the streaming industry, with newcomers such as Apple TV+ and Disney+ (Disney is the parent company of ABC11). But the streaming giant was facing sluggish growth even before those two competitors entered the field.