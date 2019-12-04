Business

First National Bank opens new 22-story mixed use tower in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 22-story building in downtown Raleigh will open its doors Wednesday night.

FNB Tower sits in City Plaza and is First National Bank's regional headquarters.

The people who planned and designed the building said it combines luxury and modern designs.

The tower is a mixed used building that includes 239 high-rise apartments above more than 150,000 square feet of office space. There's also retail space on the ground floor and four levels of parking.

The very top of the tower features a deck with two outdoor patios and a pool.

ABC11 expects to get a look at all the features inside the building Wednesday night. Check back for those updates.
