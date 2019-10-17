grocery store

New Aldi store opens in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new Aldi grocery store opened in Cary on Thursday.

Aldi welcomed customers for the first time on the 1300 block of Kildaire Farm Road near Cary Parkway. The store is part of the Shoppes of Kildaire shopping center, along with Trader Joe's.

Another Aldi is located on Green Level Church Road in Cary.

Last month, the first Wegmans in North Carolina opened in Raleigh to much fanfare.
