Amazon Key for Garage delivers packages to your garage for Amazon Prime members

Amazon has rolled out a new program to leave packages inside customers' garages, in hopes of thwarting porch pirates and keeping deliveries secure.

Key for Garage allows eligible Amazon Prime members to get deliveries in their garage. A special kit would be used for the drivers to gain access.

Shoppers would select "In-Garage delivery" at check out on Amazon.com to have packages delivered to the garage.

"We know it is important to keep innovating to make delivery as convenient as possible for customers, which is why we're excited to now have Key for Garage available," said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon.

Customers would also be able to check the status of their garage door in the Key by Amazon app and remotely open or close it.
