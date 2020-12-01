Business

New Chick-fil-A distribution center to bring 160 jobs to Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chick-fil-A is building a major distribution center in Alamance County, investing an estimated $52 million to build the new facility, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

The project will be focused on supplying food and products to its restaurants and will create 160 jobs at the North Carolina Industrial Center in Mebane. It is scheduled to open in early 2022.

"North Carolina attracts the nation's most well-known brands because of our strong workforce and steady leadership, even in a crisis," Cooper said. "Alamance County is the right location with the right infrastructure to make Chick-Fil-A's new approach to the restaurant's supply chain a success."

Alamance County and Mebane, in particular, are well-positioned between the major population areas of the Triangle and Triad, making the county a top choice for warehouse facilities. Walmart, Sheetz, and Lidl are among the retailers with distribution centers already operating in the eastern part of Alamance County.

Chick-fil-A's Mebane facility in Mebane will be its second permanent, full-scale distribution center, joining the first full-scale facility near the company's headquarters in Georgia.

"Building Chick-fil-A Supply's next distribution center in North Carolina allows us to support the incredible growth of the area," said Josh Grote, senior director, Chick-fil-A Supply. "Specifically, Mebane provides great access to talent and is in close proximity to major transit routes, enabling us to best serve our customers: Chick-fil-A franchised operators, licensees, and their teams."

Although wages will vary by job position, the aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $62,429, bringing a payroll impact of $10.1 million to the region each year. The current average wage in Alamance County is $41,611.

"North Carolina offers the top business climate in the United States," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. "Chick-fil-A Supply's decision to locate this important new operations center in our state demonstrates that corporations recognize the many advantages of doing business here."

Chick-fil-A Supply's project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee earlier Tuesday, Cooper's office said.

Note: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmebanencorange countyalamance county newschick fil afast food restaurantjobs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC hopes to vaccinate 75% by summer 2021
Cooper says NC expected to get 85K doses of Pfizer vaccine after approval
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
WEATHER: Cold night ahead, warmer by late week
Woman gives birth to baby from oldest frozen embryo
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
Show More
NORAD Santa Claus tracker launches for 65th year
Georgia elections official urges Trump to rein in supporters
Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving Rocky Mount crash
NC renters await HOPE funds as end of moratorium looms
WCPSS approves $500 bonus for full-time employees
More TOP STORIES News