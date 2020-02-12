New high-tech fix is sweet news for ice cream lovers

Has this ever happened to you: You dash into your neighborhood fast food restaurant with a strong hankering for ice cream only to find the soft-serve machine is down -- again!
Well, help is on the way.
A high-tech upgrade is coming to ice cream machines at fast food establishments.
The soft-serve machines are notorious for being out of service at McDonald's. But Bloomberg reports new software from Kytch is being installed to make them easier to fix.
Kytch's website says its software "connects to ice cream machines to provide remote control, real-time data & analytics and AI-powered predictive maintenance."
The news service says Burger King is also installing the software. Enjoy!
