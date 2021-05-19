selfie

New selfie museum opens in Durham near Streets of Southpoint

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lights...camera...selfie.

"You can put your phone in the stand...and just set your timer and pose," said Faith Jones, co-owner of Selfie Symposium.

Exhibit after exhibit, each room is designed to create the perfect selfie.

"And here we have the mirror room. And this is one of my favorites. You can come in here and sparkle and shine," Jones said.

Jones said selfie museums are popular in other countries and she wanted to bring the concept to Durham, officially opening the doors to Selfie Symposium in April in the shopping center across from Streets at Southpoint in Durham.

"I really love this area. I love how people seem to embrace small businesses and that really speaks to me," Jones said.

Opening in the midst of a pandemic, this Black, veteran-owned business hoping you get the perfect shot.

"I want people to feel good-feel good when they walk in and feel good when they leave because they've gotten fabulous pictures," Jones said.

The plan is to have events at the Selfie Symposium too. In June, Wine and Design Durham will be here so you can sip on wine, paint and take selfies. For tickets, visit here for information.

For tickets to the Selfie Symposium, visit here.

