BUSINESS

New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'

EMBED </>More Videos

Opening of Wake Forest Aquatic Center still delayed (WTVD)

By
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --
The opening of the Holding Park Aquatic Center is delayed "indefinitely," according to Wake Forest town officials.

Officials said recent rain is the cause for the holdup of the project, at 133 West Owen Avenue.

The site lies in a low area with limited drainage and is surrounded by trees, making it difficult for the site to dry out, according to a news release from the town.

EMBED More News Videos

New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'



This isn't the first time weather has delayed construction. Freezing temperatures held up construction this winter.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The project is 80 percent complete with the pool shells finished and shade structures and water slides installed.

But they're not setting completion or opening dates due to the unpredictable weather.

The final phase of construction includes pouring the concrete pool deck, applying the rest of the pool plaster, and installing the fencing.

The contractor is Harrod and Associates Constructors, Inc.

"We're disappointed, but the weather is out of our control," said Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources (PRCR) Director Ruben Wall in a news release. "Still, we're trying to look at the big picture. The original Holding Park Pool served our community well for over 70 years. We want the new aquatic center to be here for another 70 years, so it's important we build it the right way."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswake county newsbusinessWake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Ford rolls out 10-millionth Mustang
More Business
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News