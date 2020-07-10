Raleigh coffee shop, 321 Coffee, run by individuals with special needs expands at farmers market

321 Coffee moved into the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market at 1201 Agriculture St. in March 2019 after operating as a volunteer-run pop up cafe on the campus of NC State.
NCSU student Lindsay Wrege started 321 Coffee in 2016. Wrege now employs 21 people and says the coronavirus pandemic created the opening for expansion when the business next door closed and moved out of the Farmers Market.
WATCH: How 321 Coffee got started and how it works today
"We used to just have the space for our equipment, now, we are adding the seating a little more elbow room, and we're going to start roasting our own beans here," Wrege explained.
With the addition of roasting, Wrege expects to be able to add even more job opportunities. 321 Coffee also plans to offer a subscription service for delivery of their roasted coffee to homes and offices.
321 Coffee is open three days a week:
- Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Sunday 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Stopped by @321coffeesocial as they celebrate a grand reopening & expansion @NCFarmersMarket the#is weekend. The pandemic actually led to their growth...story now on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4lCnqt3r0I— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) July 10, 2020