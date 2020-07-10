Carolina Comeback

Raleigh coffee shop, 321 Coffee, run by individuals with special needs expands at farmers market

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh nonprofit 321 Coffee which employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is making a Carolina Comeback, celebrating a grand reopening and expansion of its space at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh on July 11.

321 Coffee moved into the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market at 1201 Agriculture St. in March 2019 after operating as a volunteer-run pop up cafe on the campus of NC State.

NCSU student Lindsay Wrege started 321 Coffee in 2016. Wrege now employs 21 people and says the coronavirus pandemic created the opening for expansion when the business next door closed and moved out of the Farmers Market.

WATCH: How 321 Coffee got started and how it works today
EMBED More News Videos



"We used to just have the space for our equipment, now, we are adding the seating a little more elbow room, and we're going to start roasting our own beans here," Wrege explained.

With the addition of roasting, Wrege expects to be able to add even more job opportunities. 321 Coffee also plans to offer a subscription service for delivery of their roasted coffee to homes and offices.

321 Coffee is open three days a week:
  • Friday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Sunday 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighspecial needs childrencarolina comebackcoronavirusfarmers marketcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
'Top Chef' celebrity closes High Horse restaurant in Raleigh
Durham parents express new concerns over school reopen plan
Why the pandemic may be a great time to refinance a home
Free face mask distribution underway in 27610 zip code
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search Cape Fear River after reported car crash
LATEST: Wake Co. identifies COVID-19 outbreak at 3 care facilities
Riskiest summer activities during COVID-19 pandemic
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Wake County virtual academy registration opens
COVID-19 survivor reunited with family after 93 days in hospital
Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone
Show More
2nd COVID-19 patient receives rare double-lung transplant
Tropical Storm Fay moving away from North Carolina
Hundreds march for local law enforcement in Fayetteville
'Top Chef' celebrity closes High Horse restaurant in Raleigh
Just A Few Storms
More TOP STORIES News