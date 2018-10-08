BUSINESS

North Carolina joins nationwide Equifax investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Jonah Kaplan has extra measures you can take to protect yourself in wake of the Equifax breach.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Tuesday that North Carolina will join a nationwide effort to investigate how and why credit reporter Equifax allowed hackers to expose the sensitive information of more than 143 million people.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The hack, first reported by Equifax earlier this week, affects more than 5 million North Carolinians, according to the Attorney General's office.

Click here to find out if the Equifax breach affects you

"For them to have allowed these thieves to break through their systems and steal people's money is inexcusable," Stein asserted to ABC11. "You've worked hard to get good credit so you can buy a home - so you're somebody they want to steal from. With your name, your social security number, your address, they can go and get credit for a $2,000 television."

On its website, Equifax asserted that the company "acted immediately" to stop the hack, and "promptly engaged a leading, independent cybersecurity firm which has been conducting a comprehensive forensic review to determine the scope of the intrusion, including the specific data impacted." Still, the company conceded unauthorized access occurred from May through July 2017. Among the sensitive information vulnerable: names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, driver's license numbers, credit card numbers, and some "dispute documents," which also include some personal information.

"This is different from other hacks because of the quality of information about you that the thieves stole," Stein lamented. "They have your credit rating so they know which person is the best person to exploit where to get credit from."

Click here to sign up for identity theft protection

While Equifax is offering free identity protection for one year, the AG encourages all North Carolinians to place a freeze on their credit reports at all major companies to ensure no one can access those files unless there's special permission to do so.

Click here to freeze your credit reports

"A credit freeze is like a padlock, so if a thief goes to try to open credit to buy a TV in your name, the store will check your credit report and see that it's got a lock on it."

Consumers are entitled to free credit reports from each company from each of the three major reporting companies - Equifax, Experien, and TransUnion - every year by requesting your report online at www.annualcreditreport.com, calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228, or mailing an Annual Credit Report Request Form (available at www.annualcreditreport.com) to: Annual Credit Report Request Service, P.O. Box 105281, Atlanta, GA, 30348-5281.

Equifax has set up a call-line for customers at (866) 447-7559, available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessnorth carolina newsdata breachcredit cardsconsumer concernsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Uber, Lyft offer free and discounted rides on Election Day
Mattress Firm files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Wake County bridal shop saves the big day after bride left empty-handed
Brad Paisley and wife to open grocery store where everything is free
More Business
Top Stories
Michael becomes a hurricane, could bring heavy rain to the Carolinas
FDA approves use of HPV vaccine for adults 27 to 45
Raleigh elementary school bus involved in crash
Dad wanted for questioning in toddler's death kills himself
Man uses CPR to save squirrel hit by car
Carolina Panthers' stadium is on site of first documented lynching in Charlotte
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
At least 12 hurt after reports of gunfire at Lil Wayne show
Show More
Uber, Lyft offer free and discounted rides on Election Day
UPDATE: American Airlines flight from RDU safely on way to London
Flags to fly half-staff Tuesday for fallen NC soldier
Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into home
Family reimbursed for tickets after toddler shreds thousands in cash
More News