North Hills developers move forward with $1 billion Innovation District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New additions are coming to Raleigh's North Hills.

Kane Realty announced plans Monday for a $1 billion 33-acre development called the North Hills Innovation District (NHID). The project will include open green space with pedestrian bridges and room for outdoor working and dining.

Phase I includes apartments that were completed last year. There will also be a two-story, 20,000-square-foot food hall constructed during Phase II. They're currently looking for tenants to fill all the spaces.

Phase II of the project will begin this summer and will include an 18-story Class A office building as well that will be known as North Hills Tower 5, which Kane Realty hopes will attract new businesses to the area because of its ideal location.

"We hope that Tower 5 and all of NHID will become home to innovative, forward-thinking companies that value employee satisfaction, originality and a culturally enriched urban area," said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty.



Kane said he also hopes that local entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies will get involved.

"Local businesses are the lifeblood of all successful communities, but especially here in Raleigh," Kane said. "As NHID comes to life, we want to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of local business owners and offer them a space in North Hills to make their dreams a reality."

Construction will begin in the summer. Phase III of the North Hills Innovation District will break ground in 2022.
