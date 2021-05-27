Business

North Raleigh salon starts 'gender-free' haircut pricing

EMBED <>More Videos

North Raleigh salon starts 'genderless haircut' pricing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hair trends are constantly changing but after more than 20 years in the business, Joey Humphrey didn't expect one change.

"I have seen things evolve amongst the hair trends not so much on the business side," said Humphrey, owner of Sky Parlor Salon.

But it's a change he says is a step in the right direction.

"It comes down to equality," Humphrey said.

In a few days, when you go to Sky Parlor Salon, the pay scale will look completely different. The price of your service will be based on the time in the chair, not if it's a male or female haircut.

"For my hair being short, if I pay the same amount as somebody's whose hair is long then I'm not going to be here that long. It's not going to take them as long," said customer Tamara McLaughlin.

Humphrey says he's hoping other salons will adopt the new way of pricing as well, brushing aside the old way of business for his customers and the community.

"I think the biggest thing they'll feel is more comfortable. And more accepting when they walk in the door," Humphrey said.

The new pricing scale Sky Parlor Salon officially goes into effect June 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighhair stylingsmall business
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham mayor Schewel says he won't seek a third term
Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
Drought spreads as unusually dry spring continues
LATEST: NC tops 1 million COVID-19 cases, but there's plenty of good news
White House to propose $6 trillion budget for 2022
Long lines at RDU kick off holiday travel weekend
Memorial Day 2021 deals: What's on sale this weekend
Show More
San Jose shooter appeared to target some victims at rail yard: Sheriff
Republicans poised to stamp out creation of Jan. 6 Capitol attack commission
Deaf mom of 2 graduates early from UNC-Charlotte
Amy Cooper sues ex-employer for discrimination after viral Central Park incident
Cooper orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of California shooting
More TOP STORIES News