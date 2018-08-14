North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses

Fig
1000 Brookside Drive, Suite 109
Fig is a cocktail bar and cafe with a dog-friendly patio that is serving up coffee, tea and light fare.
Start your morning with an an acai bowl, pastries or the house quiche, made with goat cheese, pecorino and fig preserves with a side of mixed greens.
The afternoon menu includes the curry chicken salad sandwich with mango chutney, lettuce and tomato; mac and cheese made with pimento cheese and smoked sausage; and a grilled brie and apple sandwich.
As for the cocktails, enjoy the classic old fashioned, boulevardier and French 75, or ask the bartenders for cocktails of their own creations.
The new arrival is off to a strong start with a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Holly K., who reviewed the new spot on July 20, wrote, "I can't think of a prettier place to have a latte or cocktail. The interior is pretty spacious and they have a nice size patio in the back with room for more tables if they need it. On the back patio they have two large couch seating areas, which makes it a great spot to grab a drink with a group."
Yelper Rachel H. added, "The apple and brie grilled cheese was phenomenal and their macchiato was perfect. I loved the atmosphere, staff and food."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Fig is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight on Friday-Sunday.
Seoul 116
116 N. West St., Suite 100
Seoul 116 is a modern Korean gastropub that features a long bar and outdoor patio. Look for drinks and bar food with a twist, like the bulgogi slider made with soy-marinated rib-eye, cucumber kimchi and black sesame mayo.
Wines, Asian beer, sake and cocktails are on offer. The Miss Korea -- an adult version of a Capri-Sun -- is made with soju, muddled cucumber, lime and mint, and served in a clear pouch with a bendy straw.
On the menu, offerings include fried squid leg with Sriracha mayo, dumpling soup with pork belly and rice cake, and soy-marinated short ribs with king oyster mushrooms and pickled jalapeno.
Seoul 116 has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 50 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Nadia S., who reviewed it on Aug. 14, wrote, "Crazy good! The Korean fried chicken was one of the best I've had! The shrimp pancakes were delicious. I'm pretty sure you could order anything off the menu and it will be super flavorful and amazing."
Head on over to check it out: Seoul 116 is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The Nut Barbershop
1000 Brookside Drive, Suite 105
The Nut Barbershop has an old-school, masculine vibe with dark woods throughout and antique barber chairs. Visitors can expect a sitting area furnished with a television, as well as an open area out back.
Services include haircuts, beard trims, facial shaves and buzz cuts. Barber appointments can be made on the spot's website. Walk-ins are available on Fridays.
The Nut Barbershop's current rating of five stars out of four reviews on Yelp indicates positive feedback from clients.
Yelper Chip R. wrote, "Bottom line: The Nut Barbershop has a nice sense of style. Great to hang out as well as get a trim here. Making appointments online is a great bonus. Ryan does a great job."
Yelper Zach S. wrote, "What a cool neighborhood barbershop. Great music, great style, top-notch service. You can book online (bonus), and most appointment slots are an hour long."
The Nut Barbershop is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)