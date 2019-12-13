Now Open: Aunty Betty's Gin & Absinthe Bar in Raleigh's Morgan St. Food Hall

The bar and lounge has a speakeasy vibe although it does have streetside signage.
"We got kind of shoehorned into being speakeasy just because nobody knew where we were," explained Greg Ewan, Managing Partner of Aunty Betty's.
The bar considers it primarily a cocktail bar but also features a galore of other adult beverages.
"We've gotten a lot more mileage than I thought we would have out of an unmarked door over on that side. Everybody goes to the untagged door, and people just start having so much fun with it that it just kind of rolled with it!"
The bar is located at 411 W. Morgan St. in Raleigh and is open seven days a week from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m
Taking you inside the new Aunty Bettys Gin & Absinthe Bar inside @MorganStFoodhll for today’s #NowOpen on #ABC1 This place has a speakeasy feel. #Cheers pic.twitter.com/a074pZ6tN4— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) December 13, 2019