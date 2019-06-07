Now Open: Budacai boba tea bar, restaurant in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Budacai boba bar bites in downtown Raleigh is a new tea bar and restaurant featuring Asian fusion dishes and teas of all sorts.
Budacai specializes in traditional hot and iced teas and Boba teas full of tapioca pearls or star jellies as popular ingredients.
"We also have alcoholic tea which is our signature thing we do differently here," explained James Daniels, a Budacai Bobarista.
"We have a selection of alcoholic tea specialty drinks you can also add shots of alcohol to any tea you want."
Budacaiser and Montelobos Mezcal and Lavender Black Milk Tea are just a few of the adult drinks a Bobarista can whip up.
"We also have bulgogi bowls, edamame, bao which are Japanese steamed buns with toppings of your choice," Daniels said. There is so much to experiment with if you come in there's something you're going to love!"
Budacai is located at 120 E. Martin Street. It is open Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
You can reach Budacai at (919) 803 - 4005.
